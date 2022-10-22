Utah State vs Wyoming prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

Utah State vs Wyoming How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 9:45 pm ET

Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY

How To Watch: FS2

Record: Utah State (3-4), Wyoming (4-3)

Utah State vs Wyoming Game Preview

Why Utah State Will Win

All of a sudden, Utah State has found a little bit of a groove with a good performance in the loss to BYU, a stunning win over Air Force, and an ugly victory over Colorado State.

The defending Mountain West champ isn’t dead yet. What’s going right?

The running game has been fantastic. The defense has been way better after a rough first month, and the ground attack is averaging well over 200 yards per game over the last three weeks.

Wyoming’s run defense isn’t anything special, the offense doesn’t score enough, and …

Why Wyoming Will Win

The Cowboys will get into the backfield.

They might not be all that spectacular on the offensive side, but they’re able to rush the passer – that’s a problem for Utah State. The offense doesn’t handle pressure well with 13 interceptions and a -8 turnover margin.

Utah State’s defensive front can be disruptive, but the Cowboy offensive line hasn’t been bad at keeping teams from screwing things up. It’s going to come down to …

What’s Going To Happen

Turnovers. Wyoming has turned if over three times in the last six games, Utah State might turn it over three times in this game.

The Aggies really are playing better, but Wyoming will step up the combination of defensive pressure and a wee bit of production on the ground – along with the takeaways – to get out with an ugly win.

Utah State vs Wyoming Prediction, Line

Wyoming 23, Utah State 17

Line: Wyoming -4.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Utah State vs Wyoming Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

