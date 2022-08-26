Utah State vs. UConn: Game Preview, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction

Week 0 likely to feature a whole lot of Aggie offense against a UConn team without a D-Coordinator

Aggie Football Returns to Maverik Stadium (UConn Will Also Be There)

WEEK 0: Utah State Aggies vs. UConn Huskies

WHERE: Maverik Stadium, Logan UT

TV: FS1 at 2pm (MT).

RADIO: kslsports.com/kslsportszone

SERIES RECORD: Utah State leads UConn 1-0

WEBSITES: utahstateaggies.com, uconnhuskies.com

GAME NOTES (PDF): USU Game Notes (PDF) | UConn Game Notes (PDF)

ODDS: Utah State -27.5

And just like that, we’re back. Last time we saw Blake Anderson’s Utah State Aggies, Deven Thompkins was dancing all over SoFi Stadium hauling in 60-yard bombs from third-string QB Cooper Legas and polishing a shiny new Mountain West crown.

We probably didn’t talk enough then about how many all-time performances USU fans witnessed that year. Most of the 2021 season was spent worrying about a potential Covid-19 reprise, or whether or not the team was more lucky than good. The definitive answer by last December—who the hell cares?—allowed a rare off-season of peace and prosperity among the Aggie faithful.

Expectations are high for this 2022 Aggie team loaded with strong offensive and defensive lines, an all-conference caliber QB and plenty of good vibes leftover from last year’s breakout campaign. Let’s see what they’re up against in this weekend’s CFB opener.

Normally, Key No. 1 for this matchup would go here. But…it’s UConn.

Look, no offense to the Huskies, but…come on. Last year’s squad went 0-6 in road games and 1-11 overall (although they did scare Wyoming in a narrow 24-22 loss, which is pretty funny). They return 12 starters and will presumably be led by Penn State transfer QB Ta’Quan Roberson, a 6’0 sophomore with 11 career completions to his credit. True, this year’s team isn’t last year’s team, but last year’s team finished the season with an average scoring margin of like -23 so let’s not overthink this.

Key No. 2: See Key No. 1

Starting QB and gilded Aggie hero Logan Bonner is back. Calvin Tyler Jr. is back. Justin McGriff’s towering 6’6 frame is back. While it’s possible the offense won’t boast the same firepower that elevated the program to the 15th-best passing attack in the nation last year, they’ll still look like superstars Saturday afternoon.

Key No. 3: Only One of These Teams Has a Defensive Coordinator

Defense often gets short-shrift in these previews, but here we are trying to highlight anyone or anything UConn has going for it defensively and it turns out the only real story of the past week is Defensive Coordinator Lou Spanos taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. Do the Huskies have anyone on staff with defensive coordinator experience? Or will they let a lucky fan call their plays? With Bonner dropping bombs overhead will it really matter?

Prediction

Even in a tune-up game like this one, Utah State should consider it a derogatory mark on its record if UConn manages to so much as sniff the end zone. Bonner will cook, the lines will be strong, and it should be an all-in-all celebratory opening to the season at Maverik.

Score: Utah State 45, UConn 3





