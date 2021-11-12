Utah State vs San Jose State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Utah State vs San Jose State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: CEFCU Stadium, San Jose, CA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Utah State (7-2), San Jose State (5-5)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Utah State vs San Jose State Game Preview

Why Utah State Will Win

Utah State is flying a bit under the Mountain West radar, but it’s leading the Mountain Division with three straight conference wins and with a chance to play for the conference title if it can win out.

The offense has been great on third downs, the downfield passing game has been terrific, and the production keeps on coming with 473 yards per game. San Jose State’s offense doesn’t have the pop or firepower to keep up the pace.

Logan Bonner is getting better and better. The former Arkansas State quarterback who followed Blake Anderson to Logan was good throughout the season, but he took things up a notch hitting over 70% of his passes for 720 yards and eight touchdowns over the last two games against Hawaii and New Mexico State.

However …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 11

Why San Jose State Will Win

San Jose State gave Nevada a big push in a 27-24 loss last week.

The offense got QB Nick Starkel back, and it showed with 264 yards and three scores as the offense was able to hang around just enough to make it close.

The passing attack can’t bomb away if this gets crazy, but the offensive line is decent in pass protection and should give Starkel time to work. Utah State’s pass defense has struggled for most of the year, allowing over 200 yards in every game but two, and allowed over 900 yards in the last three games. But …

– NFL Expert Picks: CFN Week 10

What’s Going To Happen

Utah State has proved it can win close games when the other side is throwing well.

Story continues

The team has managed to do just fine in shootout wins over Air Force, and Colorado State, and North Dakota. It’s about to get into a back-and-forth fight that’s a whole lot of fun, and it’ll take one big step closer to winning the Mountain Division with Wyoming and New Mexico to follow.

– College Football Schedule: Week 11 Predictions, Lines

Utah State vs San Jose State Prediction, Lines

Utah State 30, San Jose State 27

Line: San Jose State -4.5, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: House of Gucci

1: Yellowstone

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings