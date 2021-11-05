Utah State vs New Mexico State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Utah State vs New Mexico State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium, Las Cruces, NM

How To Watch: FloSports

Record: Utah State (6-2), New Mexico State (1-7)

Utah State vs New Mexico State Game Preview

Why Utah State Will Win

New Mexico State’s offense is playing relatively well. It’s not playing like Utah State’s is.

It might have been an inconsistent year overall, but the Aggies are on a three-game winning streak with the passing game that’s clicking, the defense that’s holding on in tight games, and with just enough of a running game when it needs it.

The New Mexico State secondary will get bombed on. There’s no need for QB Logan Bonner to take any big chances, but the big plays will be there.

There can’t be any panic, there’s no need to press. NMSU will give up the deep shots as the game goes on – if Utah State doesn’t decide to run for 200 yards. But …

Why New Mexico State Will Win

It’s not like the Utah State defense is stopping anyone cold.

The secondary gives up a whole slew of big plays – it’ll get hit for well over 250 in this, and more like 300 – as long as Jonah Johnson gets back into his rhythm.

He struggled against Hawaii, but he threw for over 900 yards with seven touchdowns in a three game stretch before the loss in Honolulu two weeks ago.

This has to be a shootout, and the home Aggies have to keep up.

What’s Going To Happen

The home Aggies being a key.

New Mexico State hasn’t played in Las Cruces since September 25, and this is just the third home game since kicking things off in August.

Utah State’s defense will give up enough points and scoring plays to matter, but it won’t have too many issues against one of the worst defenses in the country.

Utah State vs New Mexico State Prediction, Lines

Utah State 48, New Mexico State 37

Line: Utah State -18.5, o/u: 71

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

