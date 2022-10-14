Utah State vs Colorado State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

Utah State vs Colorado State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins, CO

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Utah State (2-4), Colorado State (1-4)

Utah State vs Colorado State Game Preview

Why Utah State Will Win

Yeah, Colorado State got a win last week over Nevada. It’s impossible to figure out how.

The passing game was a disaster – just 78 yards – the three turnovers didn’t help, and the offense was outgained by more than 100 yards. It got the job done, but the team still has issues that go beyond just finding a way to win.

The Rams have a tough run at quarterback with injuries a huge problem. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi gave it a shot, but he struggled.

Utah State doesn’t generate a pass rush, but it’s great at coming up with tackles for loss, and …

Why Colorado State Will Win

Speaking of pulling wins out of nowhere, Utah State somehow managed to stop Air Force just enough to come up with a shocking 34-27 win. Sort of like Colorado State’s win over Nevada, that win for the Aggies doesn’t mean the other problems aren’t still there.

The Utah State passing game throws way too many interceptions, giving up a nation-high 12 so far. The offense doesn’t convert on third downs, the defense can’t stop them, and the run defense can be hammered on by anyone who commits to doing it.

Colorado State hadn’t hit 100 rushing yards all year, and then it powered away for 177 against Nevada. The O needs another good performance from Avery Morrow.

What’s Going To Happen

Who’s going to take a massive step to possibly turn the season around?

In an awful year for the Mountain West, just about every game is winnable. The loser’s bowl hopes are all but gone, and the winner will be on a two-game winning streak with some real, live momentum.

Both teams will turn it over too much, and neither defense will be anything special. It’s not going to be pretty, but Utah State will take it – the passing game will be a little better than anything the Rams can do.

Utah State vs Colorado State Prediction, Line

Utah State 30, Colorado State 17

Line: Utah State -11, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Utah State vs Colorado State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

