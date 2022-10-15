Utah State vs. Colorado State: Game Preview, How to Watch, Odds, Predicition

The Rams look to keep pace in the Mountain Division

Can the Rams make it two in a row?

WEEK 7: Utah State Aggies (2-4, 1-1 MW) vs. Colorado State Rams (1-4, 1-0 MW)

WHEN: Saturday, October 15th — 5:00 p.m. MST / 4:00 p.m. PST

WHERE: Canvas Stadium; Fort Collins, CO (36,500)

WEATHER: Partly Cloudy, high of 64 degrees

TV: CBS Sports Network

RADIO: K99-FM 99.1 / ESPN 1600 AM

SERIES RECORD: This will be the 78th matchup all time between these two schools. CSU leads the series 39-36-2

LAST MEETING: Utah State won 26-24 last season

WEBSITES: UtahStateAggies.com, the official Sacramento State athletics website | CSURams.com, the official Colorado State athletics website

GAME NOTES (PDF): Utah State | Colorado State

ODDS: Utah State -11

OVER/UNDER: 45.5

SP+ PROJECTION: Utah State by 8.0

FEI PROJECTION: Utah State by 6.2

PARKER FLEMING PROJECTION: Utah State 81.78% win probability (34.34-21.82)

The Rams finally got their first win for new head coach Jay Norvell. Using two defensive touchdowns and a last minute drive for a field goal, the Rams finally got in the win column with a 17-14 victory over Norvell’s old squad in Nevada.

This week, the Rams welcome Utah State to Fort Collins for Homecoming. The Aggies will be looking to continue their momentum after their big 34-27 win over Air Force. Cooper Legas has taken over for Logan Bonner and his mobility has been key for the Aggies.

Blake Anderson is in his second season at Utah State. He led the Aggies to a Mountain West Championship in his first season at the helm. Blake Anderson took over for Gary Anderson (no relation) after spending seven seasons at Arkansas State and compiling a 51-37 record.

Now to the keys to victory for the Rams.

Three Keys to a colorado state victory

1. Let Pooler Grow

The Rams will be starting their third different quarterback in three weeks this week, as walk-on redshirt-freshman Giles Pooler gets handed the reigns this week after Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi took a couple knocks against Nevada. Pooler is 6’5″ 210 left handed quarterback who spent three years, less than three miles away from Canvas Stadium, at Rocky Mountain High School before transferring to St. Xavier in Lousiville, Kentucky during COVID.

Pooler earned the respect of the coaches during the spring, so much so that he was named back up on the first depth chart of the season and saw some action againt Michigan in garbage time. BFN passed ahead of Pooler due to his mobility. But Pooler is ready to show why the coaches have faith in him.

2. Keep the Crowd Involved

It’s Homecoming in Fort Collins this weekend and it’s getting close to a sellout. The crowd is going to be there and the Rams need to give them something to cheer for. When Canvas gets rocking, it can be an intimidating place to play. Rams’ fans just haven’t had much to cheer for these past few years.

If the defense can keep up their intensity and the offense can show what the air raid can be, the Fort Collins crowd can help this Rams team out. From making it hard for Utah State to make calls to making the Aggies doubt what they’ve heard. Loud noises can do it all.

We're going to 𝙁𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 for each other

𝙁𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 with us‼️#Stalwart x #RamGrit 🐏 pic.twitter.com/Qdzf2QxMFw — Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) October 14, 2022

3. Defensive Intensity

The Rams defense won them the game last week against Nevada. Ayden Hector had a pick six in his first start. And Mukendi Wa-Kalonji took a fumble back 50 yards for thicc six. Henry Blackburn made his return from injury and had himself a game. He tied for the lead in tackles with eight, had a tackle for loss, forced fumble, and also had a pass breakup.

The Rams continue to be a force up front with 11 sacks and 32 tackles for loss on the year. Mohamd Kamara has four sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss to the lead the team. If Kamara and C.J. Onyechi can keep Legas contained, the Rams have a chance to start 2-0 in conference play for the second year in a row.

what will happen

The Rams get back on track on offense after a rough start to the year. The defense makes enough plays to keep the Rams in the game. Utah State will get their shots in. But the monkey off the back from last week and the homecoming crowd propel Colorado State to victory.

Final Score: Colorado State 24, Utah State 20

