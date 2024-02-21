Utah State Stands Tall at Home, Beating No. 19 Aztecs 68-63

Game Recap: Utah State 68, No. 19 San Diego State 63

Utah State Stands Tall at Home, Beating Aztecs 68-63

Utah State take sole possession of first place with home win over No. 19 Aztecs.

A matchup that is appropriately dubbed the battle for first place in the Mountain West. Of course there is plenty of basketball left to play that could alter anyone’s course to a regular season championship.

But with both Utah State & San Diego State tied for first place in the conference heading into Tuesday night’s primetime matchup, all eyes had to be glued on the heavyweight game happening in Logan. As the fate of the regular season conference race could very well be decided tonight.

A packed homecourt can give teams a spark right out of the gate, something the Aggies took full advantage of with a 6-0 run in the game’s opening minutes. The Aztecs nearly leveled things before back-to-back baskets by Utah State star Great Osobor kept them at bay.

Brian Dutcher’s group took their first lead of the game (11-10) with a Miles Byrd alley oop. That was just one of five lead changes over the next five minutes or so, along with several other ties. A 6-2 run in the final two minutes of play gave the home team some cushion. As a Darius Brown II jump shot as time expired gave the Aggies the 31-26 lead heading into half-time.

With all of the offensive firepower the Aggies boast, floor general Darius Brown II led all scorers at the half with 12 points, off of 5-7 shooting, which included two threes. While LeDee led the Aztecs with 8 points off of 4-6 shooting down low.

The beginning of the second-half began with a quick five points from the Aggies. San Diego State was quick to respond, or should I say Jaedon LeDee was, with two quick field goals of his own.

After that, Osobor responded with his own 5-0 run on the other end. San Diego State would then go on to miss three consecutive three point jumpers on consecutive possessions, before an Aggie defensive board ended their misery.

As the Aztecs struggled to find success from the floor for the next couple of minutes, they earned their points elsewhere. With four straight free throw makes to bring things to within four (41-37).

Utah State would respond with scoring from three different players, to go on an 8-2 run which included back-to-back three points. Extending their lead to double-digits & ignited the crowd heading into the media timeout.

Brian Dutcher’s group took that time to regroup, with a quick 5-0 run out of the timeout to bring things back to within single digits. It became the theme of the night, as the Aztecs would gain a little momentum & shrink their deficit just for Utah State to do the same & extend it again.

Osobor & Brown II had plenty to do with that for the Aggies, while LeDee had the hot hand for San Diego State. Things slowed down as the game approached the final five minutes of play, but as that happened the Aztecs went on yet another run.

This time a 7-0 run that brought their deficit to just one point (59-58) and was filled with defensive stops. That was enough to force Coach Sprinkle to call a timeout, with 4:37 left in the game.

Luckily for the home crowd, Isaac Johnson was able to capitalize out of that timeout after a missed three pointer by Ian Martinez. This would be followed by a couple of misses from each squad before a Lamont Butler offensive foul ended things before the last media timeout.

Out of that timeout, the man with the hot hand took the three point shot. As Brown II’s shot failed to go in, a Utah State offensive board led to another opportunity from beyond the arc, that one was clean from the graduate transfer.

With time in short supply in Logan, the ball went to LeDee & as he attempted to make the layup, Osobor was there to send it away.

Jay Pal would go on to miss a three on the other end, but LeDee wasn’t prepared to quit just yet and drew a foul that sent him to the line. He would drain those free ones, but it was still a two possession game (64-60).

The Aztec gameplan after that you may ask, foul. Mason Falslev would drain his two shots at the line and made way for Brown II to head to the line immediately after him. As things seemed out of reach for San Diego State, now down 68-60. Miles Byrd hit his only three pointer of the game. But it was too late.

The W stayed in Logan Tuesday night, with Utah State defending their home court with a 68-63 win to take sole possession of first place in the Mountain West.

San Diego State was led by Jaedon LeDee and his 23 points, 15 of which came in the second-half. He was joined in double figures by Reese Waters (11 points) & Miles Byrd (10 points). The Aztecs had a decent night shooting from the floor (24-56, 42.9%), but struggled from deep (3-19, 15.8%).

Utah State simply shot just a tad better. Shooting 25-51 (49%) from the field & a poor but respectable 7-22 (31.8%) from beyond the arc. That figure not see that impressive, but the Aggies sank 4-10 three pointers in the second-half.

Thanks to Darius Brown, who had 13 of his 25 points during that time (including 3-5 3FGs). Other Aggies in double-figures include Mason Falslev with 10 points & Great Osobor with 17 points (13 also in the second-half.

“Everybody had their hand in it, our team is so together. That’s what makes this group special. They know we didn’t win a championship tonight, we have to continue to get better.” said Coach Sprinkle in the post game press conference. “I’m just really proud of their effort & the response they had coming off the Colorado State game.”

Player Spotlights

San Diego State F-Jaedon LeDee

Stat line: 23 points & 6 rebounds on 8-13 (61.5%) from the floor & 7-9 (77.7%) from the line in 33 minutes of action

You can’t say LeDee didn’t bring his A-Game to the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Tuesday night. Accounting for over a third of his team’s offensive production as the Aztec’s attempted to keep up with the second highest scoring team in the conference (80.1 PPG).

His consistent scoring is a big part of the reason why the Aztecs were able to hang around until the final buzzer. It wasn’t enough to help his squad secure the road win but LeDee continues to make his case for All-American Honors.

Utah State G–Darius Brown II

Stat line: 25 points, 4 rebounds, & 2 assists on 8-13 (61.5%) shooting from the floor, including 5-9 (55.5%) from deep in an impressive 39 minutes of action

Brown II left everything on the floor Tuesday night, only missing one minute of action as the offensive threat Danny Sprinkle couldn’t afford to leave on the bench for a single minute longer. As the Aztecs created continuous defensive spurts to keep their hosts within arms reach, not all of Utah State’s usual offensive weapons were firing.

In comes Brown II, who although has proven himself as a scorer in Logan multiple times this season. Isn’t Utah State’s go-to scorer most nights either. But against the Aztecs he flourished, especially from beyond the arc. His game high 25 points were the difference maker for his squad tonight.

Three Takeaways:

Both sides plaid to their advantages on Tuesday night. The Aztecs were able to slow the Aggies down at times, but those defensive stops came in spurts. Which was what the high scoring offense of Utah State needed to pull the “upset”. It may not have been a nail biter but the Aggies showed up and handled their business. Further feeding into the legend that is Danny Sprinkle in Logan.

San Diego State didn’t come into this one with the offensive firepower capable of outscoring the Aggies. Yes they had LeDee & some other players certainly capable of scoring, but they excel when they can strongarm their opponent defensively. Utah State simply made more shots, not a bad loss for San Diego State but indicative of the Mountain West gauntlet.

Utah State took sole possession of first place in the Mountain West with their win Tuesday night. It was an important win, as the Aggies only have four more games in conference play before head to Las Vegas in March. The only truly threatening game left on their schedule is at home against New Mexico in the last game of the regular season. Yes all aspects of that game would likely paint Utah State as the favorites, but this conference championship could be decided by just one game or even a half. So a major win at home against the conference juggernaut was key.

Next Up:

The Aggies get some time off before they head on the road to take on the Bulldogs in Fresno next Tuesday. Justin Hutson’s squad doesn’t necessarily exuberate upset alert this year. But remember any team can win on any given night.

that game tips off on February 27th at 8:00 PM MT and can be seen on the Mountain West Network.

While the Aztecs stay on the road to take a run at Fresno State themselves on Saturday February 24th. San Diego State needs to win every single remaining game on their schedule. Especially with a rematch against Boise State to end the regular season.

Their clash with the Bulldogs can be seen on CBS Sports & tips off at 7:00 PM PT.

