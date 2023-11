Utah State’s Seni Tuiaki checks in with a thicc-six

Seni Tuiaki of Utah State checks in at a tidy 6-foot-1 and 280 pounds.

The sophomore defensive tackle may be large but he was in charge when he picked off a pass on Saturday against Nevada.

He collected the errant screen throw and rumbled 63 yards for a touchdown.

Way to go, big guy.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire