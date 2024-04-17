Utah State quarterback Cooper Legas in the transfer portal

Utah State quarterback Cooper Legas (5) throws a pass during the LA Bowl NCAA college football game against Oregon State in Inglewood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Legas reportedly has entered the transfer portal. | Ashley Landis, AP

It appears that Cooper Legas’ time in Logan may be over.

First reported Wednesday by 247 Sports’ Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz, Legas later confirmed that he has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

A multiyear starter at quarterback for the Aggies, Legas was part of a four-player quarterback battle to start spring camp. The competition was between Legas, rising sophomore McCae Hillstead, and transfers Spencer Petras and Bryson Barnes.

With Petras increasingly becoming the favorite to be named the starter for Utah State, which will conclude spring ball on Saturday with the Blue vs. White Spring Showcase, first Hillstead and now Legas have entered the transfer portal.

Legas, a fifth-year senior, had been a consummate Aggie over the course of four seasons in Logan.

A three-star recruit coming out of Orem High School in 2019 — he was Puka Nacua’s high school quarterback — Legas was a backup to now Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, then the backup to record setting USU quarterback Logan Bonner, before sharing the starting QB job over the last two seasons.

Statistically, Legas was the Aggies’ best signal caller last year. He started seven of nine games played and completed 138 of 213 pass attempts for 1,815 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His 19 touchdown passes in a single season are tied for the 10th-most in program history.

In his career, Legas threw for nearly 4,000 yards (3,485) and 32 touchdowns.

Legas was expected to contend for the Aggies’ starting quarterback job this year, even with the arrival of Petras — formerly of Iowa — and Barnes — formerly of Utah.

Said Utah State head coach Blake Anderson at the outset of spring camp: “I hope it (the QB competition) is a lot of fun to watch, I’d like to think there is going to be really good competition every day. That they are going to push each other. They’ve worked well together in the room up to this point. Now when you start cutting it loose, start making decisions on the fly, you’d like to think guys will start to separate themselves.

“I’ve been very clear that they all have a shot at it and we are going to be deliberate about reps to give everyone a fair shake. ... I’m excited about what we are seeing from them so far.”

Legas himself noted that he was excited for the competition.

“I think it has been cool, both Spencer and Bryson coming in,” he said. “Both are good dudes that have a lot of playing experience. So it is cool just hearing their thoughts about different things. About defenses and our plays, comparing it to the types of offenses that they’ve been playing their whole careers. It has been good to have them in the room. They bring a lot of good knowledge and we are all fine competing so it has been fun.”

Nearly a month later, though, and Legas will move on from Utah State.

As a prep recruit, Legas had interest from Arkansas, BYU, Air Force and Navy, among other schools. Though after a successful career in Logan, the graduate transfer — listed at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds — is sure to draw even more notice.