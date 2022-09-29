Utah State QB Logan Bonner Likely OUT Against BYU

An apparent foot injury to Bonner will keep the quarterback out for a while.

Contact/Follow @MWCwire

Another blow to Utah State this year

Reports and rumors have trickled out online that Utah State will be without starting quarterback Logan Bonner against rival BYU. He has suffered an apparent lower leg injury sometime this past week, likely against UNLV near the end of the game.

The school has not yet confirmed any injury to Bonner at this time. Utah State is likely keeping things quiet as college teams do to keep it under the vest.

If Bonner doesn’t go then look for Cooper Legas to go to get the start and don’t be surprised if Levi Williams sees a few reps as well.

All signs point to Bonner being out for a significant number of weeks and maybe even season-ending, but that is speculation at this point as no announcement has been made.

This year has not been great for Bonner as he has taken a step back with six touchdowns to eight interceptions. He is completing just 56.4% of his passes through four games. All of last year, he had just 12 interceptions in 14 games and all of his per game numbers are down as well as Utah State is struggling with a 1-3 record.

Legas came on the scene last year in the LA Bowl where he took over for Bonner who suffered an ACL tear in that game. The first pass coming off the bench was a 62-yard bomb to wide receiver Deven Thompkins. For the game, Legas was 11 of 20 for 171 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

.@USUFootball QB Cooper Legas has been waiting patiently for his chance and when his number was called he was ready. His first college pass is a 62 yard touchdown to Deven Thompkins in the @LABowlGame #AggiesAllTheWay @kslsports pic.twitter.com/qKivUHOWss — Jeremiah Jensen (@JJSportsBeat) December 19, 2021

Story continues

Legas has played in the Alabama and Weber State game, so he is not coming in extremely cold and with no experience. The coaches are high on the future with Legas and that looks to begin tonight as Utah State is on the road to face BYU for the Old Wagon Wheel.

The Aggies offense might just get a boost with a new quarterback under center in this game against the Cougars. A solid running game would be helpful for Legas and that will mean Calvin Tyler, Jr., will need to have a big game to help this Utah State.





Advertisement

More Utah State!

Utah State vs. No. 19 BYU Game Preview, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction Mountain West Football: MWwire's Players Of The Month For August/September Week 5 Mountain West Football: Best Bets

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire