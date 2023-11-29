Utah State QB Levi Williams forgoing football for Navy SEAL training
Utah State’s Levi Williams has more football eligibility ahead of him after this season. However, the Aggies QB has decided to give up the sport in favor of training to become a Navy SEAL.
“I love football and it’s so great,” Williams said. “But I knew that, eventually, it was going to come to an end.
“I just want to be in a spot where I can protect this great country where we get to play football with the freedom to do that. I think this is the best country in the world. So I’d like to keep it that way and protect it as long as I can.”
The selection process will take place in February. Williams plans to get married in March.
“This is where God’s calling me,” Williams told his wife (to be) of the decision to join the military. “Obviously, we can’t prepare for everything. There’s going to be some unexpected turns along the way. As long you trust God and trust me, I think we’re gonna be alright.”
HERO: Utah State QB Levi Williams says that he will be leaving college football early to join the Navy SEALs to protect his COUNTRY 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
This is immediately following Williams’ outstanding victory that made the Aggies bowl eligible, via @Outkick. pic.twitter.com/HYMp4T1YZB
— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 28, 2023
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Williams attended Wyoming for three years before transferring to Utah State.
He threw a pair of touchdown passes and rushed for another in a 44-41 victory over New Mexico in double overtime on Nov. 24. He accounted for 351 yards in the game.
The double-overtime victory made the Aggies bowl-eligible