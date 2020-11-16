Utah State dismisses QB Jason Shelley for 'violation of team rules' after 4 games

Interim coach Frank Maile didn't specify why Jason Shelley had been kicked off the team, other than saying he violated team rules. (AP/Steve Conner)

Utah State quarterback Jason Shelley is out after just four games into his career with the Aggies.

Utah State interim coach Frank Maile announced on Sunday night that Shelley had been dismissed from the team for “a violation of team rules.” He did not specify what rules Shelley violated and the university said in a press release that Maile “will not comment on this matter moving forward.”

Shelley, who transferred in from Utah this fall, went 51-of-99 for 420 yards through the air in their first four games. He threw two touchdowns and had two interceptions as the Aggies got off to a rough 0-4 start. The junior appeared in 18 games for Utah over two seasons, racking up more than 1,200 yards and six touchdowns.

Shelley went 9-of-24 for 144 yards in USU’s 35-16 loss to Fresno State on Saturday, and was sacked six times.

It’s unclear who will take over for Utah State for their game against Wyoming on Thursday night. Backup Andrew Peasley was unavailable for Saturday’s loss to Fresno State for an unknown reason, which leaves freshman Cooper Legas as the presumed next man up.

Legas has yet to play a snap at the collegiate level.

Shelley’s dismissal is the latest issue for Utah State so far this season. The program fired coach Gary Andersen last week after three games. Andersen was in his second year of his second stint leading the program after spending four years coaching the Aggies from 2009-2012.

