Utah State linebacker Anthony Switzer in transfer portal

Colorado State quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (16) throws the ball away before being tackled by Utah State safety Anthony Switzer (1) during a game on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Logan, Utah. | Tyler Tate

The spring transfer portal window continues to be less than kind to Utah State football.

Multiple quarterbacks — Cooper Legas and McCae Hillstead — and promising defensive linemen, including Utah commit Paul Fitzgerald, have announced their intention to leave USU this spring and on Monday a prominent Aggie defender joined them.

Linebacker Anthony Switzer announced on social media that he has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal He expressed gratitude to the fans, coaches and players at Utah State.

A former 3-star recruit and Arkansas State standout, Switzer transferred to USU ahead of the 2022 season, but he then suffered a season-ending ACL injury and sat out the entire year.

Last season, his first on the field with the Aggies, Switzer proved himself an invaluable contributor on defense, playing as both a safety and linebacker.

He started 11 of 12 games and finished third on the team with 85 tackles, including three sacks and eight tackles for loss.

Switzer also tallied four pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery and finished the season second on the team in tackles for loss and tied for third on the team in sacks.

He earned honorable mention all-Mountain West honors and was viewed as one of the more notable Aggies returning in 2024, going so far as to announce in November that he was staying in Logan another season.

Things change quickly in college football, though, especially in the transfer portal era, and Switzer will now become one of many notable Aggies who have left the program over the last few years.