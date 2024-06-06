Utah State’s Jordan Love becoming NFL quarterback star

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (ABC4 Sports) – Jordan Love waited patiently four long seasons, sitting behind Aaron Rodgers, hoping to one day get his chance.

The 2020 first round draft pick out of Utah State got that chance last season, and made the most of it.

Love played all 17 regular games, threw for over 4.159 hundred yards and 32 touchdowns, the most by any Packers quarterback not named Rodgers or Favre.

“Getting my first chance to play a whole season, there’s so much stuff to learn from and grow from,” Love said after Green Bay’s off-season minicamp this past week. “I feel like as many reps you can get is going to make you better. I’m on my second year going in as the starter, so I’ve been here for a while, but at the same time I’m still learning new stuff every day. There’s so much more for me to learn and improve my game.”

There were a lot of raised eyebrows when the Packers made Love the 26th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. But four years later, with Rodgers off to the New York Jets, that looks like a brilliant move. Going into his fifth season with Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur, Love feels as comfortable as ever.

“Going into my fifth year in the same system, I have a much better feel for what I had last year, and it’s just continue to get better and better,” said Love, who had just 606 yards passing and three touchdowns in his first three years in Green Bay. “I think me and Matt have a much better feel for each other. I have a pretty good feel the offense, and I’ve been able to learn more and more every year I’ve been here.”

Love has one year left on his rookie deal that would pay him $13 million this coming season. But the Packers are expected to give Love a large, long-term contract before training camp opens.

Now that he’s becoming and NFL star, Love emerged as a true leader on the team.

“I mean, that’s my job,” he said. “My leadership style is to always try and give guys confidence and feed that confidence in themselves. Whether that’s just getting to the ball or, if it’s not a good throw, tell him that’s my bad, but the route was perfect. Just just little things like that.

After a surprising run to the NFL Divisional playoffs a year ago, where the Packers beat the Cowboys in Dallas before losing to the eventual NFL champion San Francisco 49ers, Love feels this team can go even further this year.

“I think last year we started off and we came a lot closer,” Love said. “The adversity we faced in the season, and then making a run at the end there was good. “But coming into OTAs, there’s been so much energy in the building. Since I’ve been here, I feel like this is the closest the team has been.”

