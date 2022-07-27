Utah State Football: Stephen Kotsanlee Named To Ray Guy Award Watch List
Can the Aggies punter make it two years in a row that the conference can claim college football’s best at the position?
Is the next “guy” in this group?
After San Diego State’s Matt Araiza rewrote the single-season record book and won the Ray Guy Award last year as the nation’s top punter, just one specialist from the Mountain West appeared on this year’s watch list.
Utah State’s Stephen Kotsanlee showed plenty of improvement in his sophomore year last season, averaging 42.47 yards on 53 punts and helping the Aggies finish 42nd nationally with 40.96 net yards per punt, the best figure of any punter in the team’s brief tenure within the Mountain West. He also launched nine punts of 50-plus yards and saw 19 punts downed within the opponents’ 20-yard line while kicking just two attempts for a touchback.
