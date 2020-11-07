Utah State football parting ways with Gary Andersen -- report originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Utah State Aggies football team is looking for a new head coach.

Per Dan Wolken of USA Today Sports, Utah State is parting ways with coach Gary Andersen.

Breaking: Utah State is parting ways with Gary Andersen, per source. Word beginning to reach staff there — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 7, 2020

It was just two days ago that Andersen and the Aggies were blown out by Nevada, 34-9.

To start the season, the Aggies have gone 0-3 under Andersen with losses to Boise State, San Diego State and Nevada.

Last season, Utah State finished the year 7-6 and lost in the Frisco Bowl to Kent State in Andersen’s return to the program.

This year, in his second stint with the Aggies, Andersen wasn’t having as much success as the first time around.

Back in 2012, he rebuilt Utah State and finished the season with a 11-2 record before heading to Wisconsin.

That was before he made his move to Corvallis, Oregon to become OSU's 28th coach in team history.

Andersen left Wisconsin for Oregon State after two years with the Badgers. The reason: Andersen didn't feel like it was a good fit for him in Wisconsin.

Andersen was at the helm for the Beavers for just two and a half seasons. The 56-year-old coach resigned midway through his third season with OSU in 2017 after holding a 7-23 record.

Next up for Utah State, the Aggies are scheduled to host Fresno State next Saturday at 12:30pm PST.