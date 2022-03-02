Utah State announces death of football coach Blake Anderson’s son

The son of Utah State football coach Blake Anderson has died, the university announced Tuesday.

💙 pic.twitter.com/USRzChW4ah — Utah State Athletics (@USUAthletics) March 1, 2022

“On behalf of Utah State University, the athletic department and the football program, our thoughts and prayers are with coach Blake Anderson and his family following the tragic death of his son,” athletic director John Hartwell said in a statement.

Details surrounding Anderson’s son’s death are unknown.

Anderson had three children, two sons and a daughter, with his late wife, Wendy — who died in 2019 after she was diagnosed with cancer. Anderson married his second wife, Britany, last year and adopted her two daughters.

Anderson, 52, last sent out a tweet Monday afternoon.

God is STILL God in the midst of our broken 💙 — Blake Anderson (@CHbanderson) February 28, 2022

Anderson finished his first season with the Aggies, where he went 11-3 and won the L.A. Bowl while finishing ranked inside the top-25. He was hired at Utah State after a seven-year stint leading Arkansas State, where he went 51-37.