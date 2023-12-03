Utah State Football: Aggies To Face Georgia State In Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

The Aggies look to finish a wild 2023 campaign by defeating the Panthers in Boise.

The Aggies face another Sun Belt opponent.

Few things have gone as planned for the Utah State Aggies this fall, but the Mountain West’s most mercurial football team clawed their way to bowl eligibility and have been rewarded with a date against the Sun Belt Conference’s Georgia State Panthers in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, in a matchup first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Stan Awtrey.

WE GOT EM’ @GeorgiaStateFB and @USUFootball are going to battle it out on the blue December 23! pic.twitter.com/7WsuCVsknM — FamousID Potato Bowl (@IDPotatoBowl) December 3, 2023

Blake Anderson’s Aggies stumbled out of the gate with a 1-3 record but developed a penchant for the dramatic, rallying from early deficits against UConn and Colorado State to spur a turnaround that wasn’t exactly flawless but was defined by taking care of business against beatable opponents. Utah State didn’t beat a single team with a winning record in the regular season, but the Aggies finished 6-6, anyway, reaching the postseason for the third straight year.

By contrast, the Panthers had a hot start to the season and began 6-1, scoring wins over Coastal Carolina and Marshall, but a rigorous conference schedule took its toll and the team lost their last five games. Despite the slide, head coach Sean Elliott is set to lead Georgia State into its four bowl in the last five years.

This year’s Potato Bowl is set for Saturday, December 23. It will be broadcast on ESPN, kicking off at 1:30 PM Mountain/12:30 PM Mountain).

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire