Utah State Could Move On From Logan Bonner If His Play Doesn’t Improve

Is Blake Anderson is getting impatient?

A new quarterback at USU?

Utah State is not having the best of seasons this year after winning the Mountain West title last year. The team recently lost to Weber State which places in the FCS and struggled against UConn.

One area of concern is Aggies quarterback Logan Bonner who is not playing well. One area of concern is him recovering from his torn ACL he suffered in the L.A. Bowl last season.

Head coach Blake Anderson said he is medically cleared but might get the hook if he doesn’t step up his play.

“He knows that he can’t continue second guessing what the knee will and won’t do,” Anderson said during this week’s press conference. “This is a pivotal week moving forward. He’s earned the right to show that he can do it and I expect he’s gonna go out and be the guy he is capable of being. If he doesn’t, we’re gonna move on at quarterback at some point very quickly. I am hoping this week proves that he can get there.”

If Bonner can’t start playing better then look for Anderson to turn to Cooper Legas. Legas played extremely well in the L.A. Bowl last year and he has seen time this year but nothing close to that bowl performance which saw him complete 11 of 20 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

The Aggies need a boost as they face a vastly improved UNLV this week and there seems to be a decent chance that both Legas and Bonner will see action this week.





