Utah State Brings Back Gary Andersen as Head Football Coach

Gary Andersen is returning to Utah State as the Aggies' head football coach, University Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hartwell announced on Sunday.

Andersen, who also coached the Aggies for four seasons from 2009–012, makes his return to Utah State after a 7–23 coaching record in his two-plus seasons with Oregon State.

"We welcome Gary and Stacey and their family back to the Utah State family," Hartwell said. "His care-factor for his players, coupled with his recruiting philosophy and plan to win, are keys to the continued success of Aggie football. His knowledge of the state of Utah and our program are unparalleled and we feel those attributes will greatly aid in the continued growth and success of Aggie football."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Andersen was 26–24 during his previous four years in Logan and led the team to its first bowl game in 14 years in 2011. The following year, Andersen's Aggies recorded an 11–2 record, went undefeated in the conference and captured its first outright league title since 1936. Andersen was named conference coach of the year that season in 2012.

Andersen left for Wisconsin in 2012 and went 20–7 in his two years with the Badgers, posting an 11–3 record in 2014 and winning the Big Ten West. He moved to Oregon State in 2014 but left the program in the middle of the 2017 season. Andersen spent the 2018 season as an associate head coach and defensive line coach at Utah.

Story continues

"Stacey and I are thrilled to be back at Utah State University," Andersen said. "This is a special place and we are excited to meet these young men and play a part in seeing them succeed off and on the field academically, socially and athletically. We are grateful to reconnect with many great friends and supporters in Logan and want to thank John Hartwell and President (Noelle) Cockett for the opportunity. Go Aggies!"

Utah State went 10–2 in 2018 and will be looking to build off of this season's success when Andersen takes over.