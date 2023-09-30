Advertisement

Utah State blocks late PAT to edge UConn, 34-33

Barry Werner
·1 min read

All UConn had to do was kick the PAT.

Utah State’s Ike Larsen was having none of it Saturday and blocked the extra-point attempt with 40 seconds left to preserve the Aggies’ 34-33 victory on Saturday.

The loss dropped UConn to 0-5.

An attempt at an onside kick by the Huskies failed.

Larsen had blocked three field-goal attempts in 2022.

