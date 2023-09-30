Utah State blocks late PAT to edge UConn, 34-33
All UConn had to do was kick the PAT.
Utah State’s Ike Larsen was having none of it Saturday and blocked the extra-point attempt with 40 seconds left to preserve the Aggies’ 34-33 victory on Saturday.
Utah State just blocked UConn’s potential game-tying extra point with under a minute left pic.twitter.com/DYoq0zjN4y
The loss dropped UConn to 0-5.
An attempt at an onside kick by the Huskies failed.
Larsen had blocked three field-goal attempts in 2022.
