Utah State beats Florida, loses Neemias Queta again

SUNRISE, Fla. — Utah State improved to 12-2 on the season with a win over Florida, but they won despite losing hard-luck center Neemias Queta to an undisclosed injury in the first half.

Queta, who recently returned from a knee injury, limped to the locker room in the first half. He went to the floor hard and was shaken up when he collided with a Florida player and was called for an offensive foul.

“It’s not the injury he was out with for a while,” said Smith, but he provided no further information.

Queta averaged 11.8 points and 8.9 rebounds last season as a freshman.