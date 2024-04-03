These Utah State basketball players have entered the transfer portal

Utah State forward Great Osobor (1) drives past TCU center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) during a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. | Michael Conroy

The winds of change continue to blow at Utah State, with Great Osobor, Ian Martinez, Javon Jackson and Dallin Grant all entering the transfer portal Wednesday amid the coaching transition in Logan.

Osobor was recently named Mountain West Player of the Year, and led Utah State in scoring (17.7 points) and rebounding (9.0 rebounds) this season.

He also ranked 27th nationally in field goal percentage and scored in double figures in his two NCAA Tournament outings with the Aggies.

The England native spent the first two seasons of his career with Danny Sprinkle at Montana State, so following his longtime coach to Washington could be a likely outcome for his portal experience.

Martinez scored 13.3 points per game with averages of 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in his first season at Utah State following stops at Utah and Maryland.

An All-Mountain West Honorable Mention selection, he posted seven 20-point performances. He’ll have one year of eligibility remaining wherever he lands.

Jackson averaged 4.5 points per game in Logan after transferring from Division-II Southern Nazarene, and the Cedar City native Grant sat out the past year as a redshirt.

There are now five Aggies in the transfer portal following Sprinkle’s exit, with news of Mason Falslev’s intention to transfer breaking last week.

New Utah State coach Jerrod Calhoun said at his introductory press conference Tuesday that his “sole focus” upon arriving in Logan is to retain last year’s roster.

“This team is really, really talented, this team is connected, so we want to retain all of those guys,” Calhoun said.