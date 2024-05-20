Utah State basketball’s latest transfer addition was a 3-year starter in a power conference

Oregon State guard Dexter Akanno against California during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Berkeley, Calif. | Godofredo A. Vásquez

Following a week where Utah State basketball filled out its coaching staff under first-year coach Jerrod Calhoun, the Aggies received a commitment from a three-year starter on Sunday.

Athletic wing Dexter Akanno will transfer to Utah State, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.

Oregon State transfer Dexter Akanno has committed to Utah State, his agent Scott Nichols of Rize Management told ESPN. Averaged 10.9 points last season, started 68 games over the last three seasons. Also had interest from San Diego State, UNLV, USC, UCSB and others. pic.twitter.com/iwmRQ0sS4H — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) May 19, 2024

Akanno, who spent two years at Marquette (including a redshirt year) to begin his college campaign, has played the past three seasons at Oregon State.

He also drew interest from a pair of other top Mountain West schools in San Diego State and UNLV, as well as USC and UC Santa Barbara, Borzello reported.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Akanno started 68 of his 91 games played for the Beavers and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Akanno is coming off a career year, during which he averaged 10.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

The California native also shot a career-high 39% from the floor, in addition to 32.5% from 3-point range and 70.4% from the free-throw line.

One of Akanno’s best games of the 2023-24 season came in a late-year victory over Utah, when he scored 18 points on 4 of 8 shooting, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range, while making 8 of 12 free throws. He also had two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Akanno is the sixth transfer to join the Aggies this offseason.

The others are forward Tucker Anderson (transfer from Central Arkansas), guard Braden Housley (Southern Utah), guard Drake Allen (Utah Valley), center Aubin Gateretse (Stetson) and guard Deyton Albury (Queens, North Carolina).