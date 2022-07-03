Utah State Aggies Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Utah State Aggies Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Logan Bonner, QB Sr.

The 6-1, 215-pound former All-Sun Belt quarterback at Arkansas State, he was in the rotation for four years hitting 58% of his throws for 3,166 yards and 30 touchdowns with nine pick and ran for 128 yards and a score.

He followed head coach Blake Anderson to Utah State, and last year hit 61% of his throws for 3,628 yards and 36 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in the Mountain West championship season.

Hunter Reynolds, S Sr.

The 6-0, 200-pound leading returning tackler came up with 84 tackles with two sacks and four tackles for loss with three broken up passes in his fourth season.

Byron Vaughns, DE Jr.

The 6-4, 225-pound top returning pass rusher started out his career at Texas – making 14 tackles – and last season made 44 tackles with 4.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss with six broken up passes.

Alfred Edwards, OT Sr.

6-7 and 325 pounds, Edwards is a big blocker with a great frame left tackle, earning Honorable Mention All-Mountain West honors in his fourth year at the position.

Gurvan Hall, S Jr.

A star recruit for Miami, the 6-0, 190-pounder made 148 tackles with a pick and six broken up passes and two sacks in four seasons.

Quazzel White, OG, Sr.

The 6-3, 310-pound former TCU Horned Frog played two season for his former team before taking over a spot with the Aggies. The 2021 Honorable Mention All-Mountain West blocker is going into his second season at guard.

AJ Vongphachanh, LB Sr.

The 6-2, 230-pound 2020 Honorable Mention All-Mountain West veteran has mad 121 tackles with five sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss with a fumble recovery in three seasons.

Anthony Switzer, LB Sr.

The 6-0, 210-pound transfer from Arkansas State made 91 tackles with a pick, four broken up passes, and three forced fumbles in three seasons.

Justin McGriff, WR Sr.

The 6-0, 210-pound leading returning receiver caught 50 passes for 599 yards – averaging 12 yards per catch – with eight touchdowns in his first two seasons.

Hale Motu’apuaka, DT Sr.

The 6-1, 280-pound anchor of the line came up with his best season with 26 tackles with 2.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss in his third year.

