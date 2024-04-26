Utah State adds a top scoring transfer from another in-state school

Utah Valley Wolverines guard Drake Allen (3) goes to the hoop ahead of Utah Utes center Lawson Lovering (34) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Drake Allen is headed to his fourth Utah school.

The Westlake High product who played last season at Utah Valley announced on social media Thursday that he will transfer to Utah State.

That gives the Aggies another key piece to their guard lineup — the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Allen averaged a team-high 11.9 points, 4.3 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Wolverines in his lone season in Orem.

Allen played a year at Southern Utah and two seasons at Snow College prior to that.

He’ll have one year of eligibility remaining to play for Jerrod Calhoun’s club.

Allen is the third transfer to join the Aggies this offseason, joining former Stetson center Aubin Gateretse and Queens (North Carolina) guard Deyton Albury.

Utah State has also had two players who entered the portal return to Logan — guards Ian Martinez and Mason Falslev.

That will offer some stability for Calhoun, who replaced Danny Sprinkle as head coach and has seen six other players, including Mountain West Player of the Year Great Osobor, enter the portal.