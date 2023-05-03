Utah State is adding another scorer to its revamped roster

Coastal Carolina’s Josh Uduje, right, announced Wednesday he is transferring to Utah State. | L.G. Patterson, Associated Press

The transformation of the Utah State men’s basketball roster took another step toward completion on Wednesday.

Former Coastal Carolina guard Josh Uduje announced his commitment to the Aggies program via social media, the sixth transfer to join the program since Danny Sprinkle took over as head coach.

Firstly, I’d like to thank my Lord and saviour Jesus Christ for blessing me with this opportunity and guiding me to come to this decision. To my family thank you for supporting through this time…With that being said I’m glad to announce I’ll be attending the Utah State Univ. pic.twitter.com/3xAxNCAdkM — Joshua Uduje (@JUduje) May 3, 2023

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound Uduje is expected to be another solid scoring option for Utah State, after averaging 13.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contests while starting 30 of 31 games for the Chanticleers last season.

Uduje shot 42.1% from the field during the 2022-23 season and 31.6% from 3-point range. He also saw his shooting percentage from the free-throw line jump from 65% as a freshman in 2021-22 to 90.5% last season.

Uduje will have two years of eligibility remaining.

It’s been an offseason of change for Utah State, which saw former head coach Ryan Odom leave to coach at VCU and be replaced by Sprinkle.

The Aggies have also seen every player who scored a point for last year’s team exit, either as a transfer or through exhausting eligibility.

To help offset that, Sprinkle has hit the transfer portal hard.

Prior to Uduje’s addition, the Aggies had added Wyoming transfer guard Max Agbonkpolo, Montana State guard Darius Brown II, Idaho transfer forward Nigel Burris, Washington forward Jackson Grant and former Montana State forward Great Osobor.