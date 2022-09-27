Utah star tight end Brant Kuithe is out for the season

The USC Trojans still face an uphill battle when they play Utah in Salt Lake City on Oct. 15, but one key piece for the Utes will be missing.

Brant Kuithe is out for the season with an injury suffered early in the Utes’ game against Arizona State on Saturday.

In 51 games at Utah, Brant Kuithe was a matchup nightmare for Pac-12 opponents. The 6-foot-2, 219-pound senior from Katy, Texas, has 148 receptions for 1,882 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has also rushed 17 times for 162 yards and four TDs during his career.

A three-time All-Pac-12 performer, Kuithe earned second-team all-conference honors in 2019, 2020 and 2021. His 148 catches are the most by a Utah tight end since at least 1996. He ranks eighth all-time in Utah Utes receptions.

It’s safe to say having Brant Kuithe out for the season is a huge blow to Cameron Rising and the Utes’ offense for 2022.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham called loss of Brant Kuithe for season a “big downer.”

“[It’s] is a tough blow for us on offense, he’s a great leader, great teammate, and great person,” Whittingham said.

The Utes two tight end combo was the best in the Pac-12 and separated them amongst others in the conference with TE depth. Dalton Kincaid who was along side Kuithe has 16 receptions for 240 yards and four TDs this season.

This season, Kuithe leads the team in catches through September (19) and is No. 2 in receiving yards (206). He has scored three touchdowns.

Because Kuithe’s injury happened in the fourth game, he could return for another season.

Whittingham told reporters the injury is “a big blow for our offense.” Kuithe qualifies for a redshirt season and could return to the team in 2023.

The No. 12 Utes (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) host Oregon State on Saturday.

List

USC and Oklahoma both lived on the edge Saturday; the Trojans were luckier

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire