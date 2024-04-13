Utah Spring Game Highlights
Pac-12 Networks' Ted Robinson and Yogi Roth recap the return of Utah football in the 22 Forever Game on Saturday, April 13 in Salt Lake City.
Pac-12 Networks' Ted Robinson and Yogi Roth recap the return of Utah football in the 22 Forever Game on Saturday, April 13 in Salt Lake City.
Wrexham AFC clinched a promotion for the second consecutive season. With a 6–0 win over Forest Green, the Welsh club is moving up to EFL League One.
Andrew Luck returned to Indianapolis for a charity event, six years after he retired as the Colts quarterback. He says he's never considered making a comeback to pro football.
Welcome to the regular-season finale, where 13 playoff seeds are still in the air. We break down what's at stake for Sunday's slate of games.
Strider made only two starts this season before suffering the injury.
Keep up with all of the third round action at the Masters here with Yahoo Sports.
The Coyotes have been struggling for years to find a new arena.
The Nuggets suddenly need some help if they want the No. 1 seed.
Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler hold a three-way tie for the lead at the midway point of the Masters.
Tiger Woods made his 24th consecutive cut at the Masters, setting a new record.
Here's one voter's awards ballot with All-NBA, All-Defensive and All-Rookie selections.
As anticipation builds for Saturday's UFC 300, the battle-scarred fighters all gathered on one stage Thursday, reminding fans that no one moves through this sport unscathed.
The WNBA’s best will be ready and waiting for the likely No. 1 overall selection. And by the time Clark’s rookie season is done, she will have played almost non-stop for a calendar year.
There's no first-round stud this year, but plenty of guys with varying skill sets teams can plug in right away.
Knox is facing the same charges as Rice, who turned himself into police Thursday.
Rice turned himself in nearly two weeks after the crash.
None of O.J. Simpson's former teams reacted to his death on Thursday.
Tiger Woods may not be what he once was, but his legion of fans is still enthralled with him at Augusta.
What does Baltimore need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
There's no one standout pass rusher from this year's group, but plenty of styles for teams to pick from in the draft.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde discuss Scott Drew being a top candidate at Kentucky, the possibility of a college football super league, the Kalen DeBoer era for Alabama football, and Deion Sanders recruiting methods