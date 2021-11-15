Utah sneaks into USA TODAY Coaches Poll

The Utah Utes are catching fire at the right time of the season. Following three consecutive wins, they lead the Pac-12 South at 6-1 with two regular season games remaining

Utah’s 38-29 win over Arizona wasn’t particularly pretty, but the Utes’ recent dominance was reflected in this week’s USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll with a 25th place ranking. This marks a strong jump for the Utes, who received just 34 points last week. It was also their first time back in the top 25 since ranking 18th after Week 2.

Their momentum should be a scary sight for Colorado fans with the Buffaloes facing Utah in the regular season finale on Nov. 26. Colorado isn’t bowl eligible anymore but could play Pac-12 South spoiler depending on what happens in Week 12.

The only other Pac-12 school in the top 25 was, of course, Oregon at No. 6. Oregon and Utah battle this week in what could be a Pac-12 Championship Game preview.

Arizona State, which beat Washington in Week 11, received two votes in the poll and still has a chance to win the Pac-12 South at 5-2. The Sun Devils will be rooting for a Utah loss while taking on Oregon State this weekend.