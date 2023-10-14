Utah safety Sione Vaki breaks 72-yard TD run out of wildcat formation

Utah’s Sione Vaki came into Saturday’s game with one rush for 6 yards in 2023.

That’s okay because Vaki is a safety on the Utes’ defense.

Against Cal in a Pac-12 game, Vaki came in and took a snap out of the wildcat formation, which he had done a number of times previous in this game.

He added 12 times the amount of rushing yardage he had coming into the game after the play.

Cal might be excused for not being ready because Vaki hadn’t been a rushing threat for a few years.

His high school stats:

1,684 all-purpose yards as a senior included 111 kick return (1 TD), 96 punt return, 75 interception return and 43 rushing (1 TD).

65 receptions for 1,359 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2018, averaging 104.5 yards per game and 20.9 yards per catch.

Part of the 2018 Liberty BVAL championship squad that finished second in California in the open division.

45 tackles, an interception returned 47 yards for a touchdown and two fumble recoveries as a junior in 2017.

As a junior, 1,214 all-purpose yards included 809 receiving (12 TD) and 358 rushing (6 TD), helping Liberty to the 2017 CIF North Coast Section Division I state title.

