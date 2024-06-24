Utah Royals hammered in 6-0 loss against Orlando Pride

ORLANDO, Fla. (ABC4) — In a game they hoped they could get a result from, Utah Royals FC dropped the game in a major fashion, losing 6-0 against the Orlando Pride.

There were two braces for Orlando, one coming from Barbra Banda and the other coming from Marta. Summer Yates had a goal and the final goal was scored by Ally Watt.

The Utah Royals brought out a new starting lineup from their last game, going with a 3-5-2 formation. Team captain Paige Monaghan was on the bench again. The game got off to a rough start for Utah as the team faced immense pressure from Orlando from the kickoff. Banda opened the scoring in the 27th minute. That remained the score going into halftime.

Coming out of the half, Utah made two subs, taking off Zoe Burns and Michele Vasconcelos and replacing them with Hannah Betfort and Paige Monaghan.

It only took Orlando two minutes in the second half to double the lead, with Marta scoring the goal. Just one minute after that, Samatha Yates scored her goal. Utah then took some possession and had a couple of half chances to score, but those chances never turned into anything substantial.

Orlando continued to apply pressure and in the 86th minute, Banda scored her second goal of the game. The Royals’ defense couldn’t hold, and in the 88th minute, Marta scored her second of the night. There were seven minutes of stoppage in the second half, and in the fifth minute of stoppage, Orlando substitute Ally Watt scored her goal.

The Royals continued to give up chances after that, but Orlando couldn’t put them away.

Utah returns home on Saturday, June 29th against Portland Thorns FC, who are fifth in the table. Tickets for the match are available for purchase online at RSL.com/UtahRoyals.

