Utah Royals FC drop 1-0 result to Washington Spirit

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — In a return to play from an international break, Utah Royals FC lost their first game back in a match against third in the league Washington Spirit, over the weekend.

The score was one to nothing, though the Royals had scoring chances they missed.

In this game, the Royals tried something different, with usual winger Ally Sentnor starting up top at the striker position. Brecken Mozingo, a draftee from BYU started on the wing where Ally would normally play.

The first action happened in the ninth minute when Lauren Flynn got a yellow card for pulling down United States Women’s National Team star Trinity Rodman. Rodman was on a breakaway and had running room up the side of the field had Flynn not fouled her. The Royals continued to defend until the 24th minute when Mozingo tried to set up Dana Foderer for an attacking chance. Two minutes later in the 26th minute, Washington Spirit defender Kate Wiesner scored.

The Royals had chances on and off during the game, but most of the chances belonged to Washington, who had 16 shots with 11 of those on target. Page Moghanan had the best chance of the night for the Royals. In the 35th minute, she smashed the ball off the post, out for a goal kick. The Royals finished with 11 shots and six on target.

At halftime, Spirit made a couple of changes, taking off former BYU star Ashley Hatch and bringing on potential rookie of the year Croix Bethune. They also removed the goal scorer, Kate Wiesner, and replaced her with former University of Utah player Courtney Brown. Later in the match they took off Trinity Rodman and replaced her with Brittany Ratcliffe, who played with the first iteration of the Utah Royals.

Mandy Haught, the starting goalkeeper for URFC, had multiple saves during the game to keep the scoreline at 1-0. She had a crucial stop against Ratcliffe, who tried to chip Haught late in the second half. When asked in a post-game press conference, Haught said that she thinks the defense is getting better after allowing only three goals in the last three games.

“Yeah, I think we are definitely growing in a lot of areas. Box defending was one of our biggest areas of growth,” said Haught. “I think that’s where a lot of the goals come from in this league. And you can see, we’re touched tight. We’re in our zones and I think we’re improving big time and that’s all the defense can do is keeping games close And I think we’re just going to keep building on that and hopefully get a shutout here soon.”

The Royals play next on June 16 at fellow expansion side Bay FC at 8 p.m. That game can be found on CBS Sports Network. The next home game is June 29 against the Portland Thorns at 8 p.m. That game can be found on ION.

