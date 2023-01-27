Utah’s Rollie Worster following 63-44 win over Oregon State: ‘We take pride in our defense’

Pac-12 Network

Washington men's basketball defeats Arizona State by a final score of 69-66 in overtime on Thursday, Jan. 26 in Seattle. The Huskies improve to 13-9 overall and 5-6 in conference, while the Sun Devils drop to 15-6 overall and 6-4 in Pac-12 play.