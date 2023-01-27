Utah’s Rollie Worster following 63-44 win over Oregon State: ‘We take pride in our defense’
Rollie Worster joined Pac-12 Networks after his 12 points, six rebounds and seven assist performance in Utah's 63-44 win over Oregon State.
Rollie Worster joined Pac-12 Networks after his 12 points, six rebounds and seven assist performance in Utah's 63-44 win over Oregon State.
Washington men's basketball defeats Arizona State by a final score of 69-66 in overtime on Thursday, Jan. 26 in Seattle. The Huskies improve to 13-9 overall and 5-6 in conference, while the Sun Devils drop to 15-6 overall and 6-4 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.
Former president claimed victory at a weekend-long golf tournament despite missing half the play
Greg Papa breaks down how the 49ers can take advantage of one of the Eagles' biggest weaknesses in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Brian Windhorst reported the Lakers may be looking for an upgrade in their backcourt instead of looking for another frontcourt player.
The Eagles know what to expect from Nick Bosa and the 49ers' defense on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia.
Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King after stepping down. “I don’t [more]
Tennis ace Novak Djokovic's father said he will stay away from his son's Australian Open semi-final Friday, insisting he "wishes only for peace" after being filmed with fans holding Russian flags.A video posted to a pro-Russian Australian YouTube account on Thursday showed Djokovic's father posing with a man holding a Russian flag with Vladimir Putin's face on it.
Lemonier spent time with the Chargers and Cardinals as well.
The Arizona Cardinals are busy lining up interviews with head coach candidates.
Peete’s departure doesn’t seemingly bode well for the future of running back Ezekiel Elliott. The two have a close relationship through Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceaneux.
The reserves have yet to be announced, but some marquee names were not recognized as starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in February.
Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen knew when he ascended to the No. 1 booth at Fox this year that the assignment would last until Tom Brady retires from playing and begins earning $37.5 million per year. Olsen gets it. But that doesn’t make him happy about it. “We all know the reality,” Olsen recently [more]
Shortly after Steph Curry was ejected for throwing his mouthpiece, Jordan Poole returned the favor in a joking way.
Jeff Kent is speaking out against Baseball Hall of Fame voting after he failed to make it to Cooperstown in 10th and final year on writers ballot.
Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts will meet again Sunday, but the young QBs know it will be different than their college matchup.
The NFL named the finalists for MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and more major awards that will be handed out at the NFL Honors.
Jonathan Kuminga has moved beyond the nights when he was glued to the bench and is playing a significant role for the Warriors.
One door closed for DeMeco Ryans' head coaching prospects, but another door appears to be his to walk through.
As the Cincinnati Bengals prepare to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship Sunday, what will the weather be like for the game?
When Panthers owner David Tepper made Steve Wilks the interim head coach on October 10, Tepper was asked whether Wilks had a shot to keep the job beyond 2022. “If he does an incredible job, he has to be in consideration,” Tepper said. Wilks arguably did an incredible job. He forced the team into playoff [more]