Utah reporter interviews Jordan Clarkson about Jazz and doesn't realize it

If you're doing a story on the Utah Jazz, you might as well go to an expert. One reporter in Salt Lake City did just that ... only didn't realize it until it was too late.

KUTV reporter Hayley Crombleholme is "highly embarrassed" after not realizing she interviewed Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson about the team. Crombleholme admitted the mistake, and graciously shared two clips from the interview.

The first included Clarkson saying and spelling his name:

The second clip is among one of the funniest exchanges you'll see on a news program. It featured Crombleholme asking Clarkson if he attended any Jazz games last season.

Had him spell his name and everything 🤦‍♀️. I’m only mildly (okay highly) embarrassed pic.twitter.com/mWFO6eXOjp — Hayley Crombleholme (@HayleyHolme) September 24, 2021

Clarkson, completely deadpan, replied, "Yeah, a lot."

Clarkson wasn't offended about not being recognized. He responded to Crombleholme's tweet about the incident by laughing.

haha Lets GO JAZZ! Cant wait to get started!!! 😉 https://t.co/jExEpQGDUF — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) September 24, 2021

🤣 just happy i spelled my name right @HayleyHolme https://t.co/QndUL6EPEb — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) September 24, 2021

Jordan Clarkson joined Jazz during 2019-20 NBA season

In Crombleholme's defense, Clarkson hasn't been with the team that long. After spending three and a half seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, and then two and a half seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Clarkson was dealt to the Jazz during the 2019-20 season.

He's been with the team since then, averaging 17.3 points and 4.0 assists over 110 games with Utah. Clarkson won the Sixth Man of the Year Award during the 2020-21 season.