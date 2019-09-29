Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley says this may be the most confident he's ever been after win over WSU

Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth talk with Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley after a phenomenal performance in the win over Washington State. Huntley threw for a career-high 334 yards against the Cougars and added two touchdowns each through the air and on the ground. He also passed Alex Smith for sixth most passing yards and fifth most total yards in Utah history in the contest.

