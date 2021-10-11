Utah quarterback Cameron Rising named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva for Week Six, for Monday, Oct. 11. Rising completed 22 of 28 passes for a career high 306 yards and three touchdowns in the Utes' 42-26 win at USC on Saturday, Oct. 9. Rising also had six carries for 27 yards and a touchdown. It was Utah's first-ever win at the LA Memorial Coliseum. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now app and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.