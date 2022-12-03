Utah QB Cam Rising bounces up after getting obliterated by USC’s Ralen Goforth

There are hits and then there is the shot Cam Rising took in the third quarter of the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday in Las Vegas.

Rising took off on a run and his momentum was lurching forward when he was hit full-on by USC’s Ralen Goforth, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker.

Rising’s helmet flew off but the Utah quarterback somehow bounced up and was ready to go.

He had to miss a play due to college football rules that say when a player loses his helmet he must sit out the next play.

There was a quick review for targeting on the play but it was found to be a clean hit.

And what a hit it was.

Cameron Rising takes a big hit. pic.twitter.com/XbHP4uOey1 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 3, 2022

Another view of the hit Rising took.

This was not ruled targeting. pic.twitter.com/iln6KQGkx3 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 3, 2022

The Utah lead kept, um, rising, in the fourth quarter of the Pac-12 championship as the Utes kicked a field goal at the end of the drive to go up 27-17.

