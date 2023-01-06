Utah pulls away from Oregon State to remain undefeated in Pac-12 play

Utah men's basketball defeats Oregon State by a final score of 79-60 on Thursday, Jan. 5 in Salt Lake City. Branden Carlson ties a career-high with 27 points as the Runnin' Utes improve to 12-4 overall and 5-0 in conference, while the Beavers drop to 7-8 overall and 1-3 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.