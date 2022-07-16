Utah a potential landing spot for Russell Westbrook?

L.A. could instead opt to deal Westbrook in a different deal, and according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Utah Jazz could be a possible partner in such a trade. “If [Donovan] Mitchell is ultimately moved, and the Jazz are just kind of a wasteland of young picks or young players and draft picks, there has been increasing talk around the league about teams wondering if the Jazz would be a potential landing spot for the Lakers to send Russell Westbrook, where they could potentially get Patrick Beverley and other salary back,” said Fischer. “I’m not saying that’s been discussed. I’m not saying it’s likely to happen, but in theory if the Jazz in this rebuild, who just want picks, can get one or two picks from the Lakers to get an expiring contract and buy Russell Westbrook out, it seems like a scenario people around the league believe to at least be plausible.”

Source: Zach Stevens @ Lakers Daily

