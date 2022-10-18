Utah player offered $1 million from NIL collective to transfer & can Illinois disrupt the College Football Playoff?
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger are back with another packed episode of bears, money & playoff logistics.
The College Football Playoff committee is meeting again this week to determine when the expanded playoff will take place, leading to a discussion on the importance of becoming a top 2 seed and the other challenges the committee may face logistically. We are starting to get a better look at this year’s College Football Playoff picture, so the guys speculate on which teams that are currently on the outside looking in have a shot at breaking into the top 4.
Later, Pat gives a breakdown from what he observed at UCLA’s practice & the guys talk about the Utah player who was offered one million dollars to transfer to another school from a NIL collective. Finally, Pat, Ross & Dan close out the episode with a brand new People’s Court out of Mississippi, as well as a new bear story.
1:55 The next CFP expansion committee meeting is taking place this Thursday in Dallas
30:33 The College Football Playoff Race is starting to take shape heading into week 8
45:20 Pat attended an impressive UCLA Bruins practice lead well by head coach Chip Kelly
46:52 The University of Utah’s Athletic Director stated that one of their players was offered $1 million dollars by a NIL collective to transfer out of Utah
58:00 The People’s Court
1:02:55 Two college wrestlers in Wyoming fought off a grizzly bear while on a hunting trip
