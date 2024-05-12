Here’s who Utah will play in the NCAA softball tournament

Utah celebrates after a home run against UCLA in the Pac-12 softball tournament on Saturday, May 11. | Eli Rehmer

Utah is headed back to the NCAA tournament.

After closing April strong with a 13-4 record, sweeping then-No.9 Washington, then securing wins over No. 22 Oregon and No. 8 Stanford in the Pac-12 tournament before losing 2-1 to No. UCLA in the Pac-12 softball tournament, the Utes (34-20, 10-13 Pac-12) are going dancing once again.

Utah will play South Carolina in the regional round on Friday at noon ET, 10 a.m. Mountain Time in Durham, North Carolina, home of the Duke Blue Devils. The game will air on ESPNU.

“I was really proud of the belief and the team mentality that we have going right now with this group,” Utah coach Amy Hogue said after the Pac-12 tournament championship loss.

“They’re playing loose and having a good time. We have to make some adjustments at the plate, but otherwise, I think we’re really tough to beat right now. So this is the time of year you want to be playing your best ball, and I think we’re going to be tough to beat this time of the year.”

It’s the second straight appearance for the Utes in the NCAA tournament. Last year, the Utes went to the College World Series for the first time since 1994 after defeating San Diego State in the super regional.

Utah is led by pitchers Mariah Lopez (2.29 ERA, 22-11) and Sarah Ladd (3.53 ERA, 9-7), while Abby Dayton (.438, 27 RBI), Haley Denning (.411, 17 RBI), Kaylah Nelsen (.384, 41 RBI) and Julia Jimenez (.214, 40 RBI, 5 HR) power the Utes’ offense.

This story will be updated.