Utah outlasts Washington State in overtime thriller

After beating No. 3 TCU (12-1) in the Big 12 title game on Saturday to capture their first league crown in a decade, Kansas State (10-3) is scheduled to play No. 5 Alabama (10-2) and head coach Nick Saban, one of college football's most dominant programs -- and the sport's greatest coach ever -- in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. CT in New Orleans at the Caesers Superdome. “We are excited to represent the Big 12 Conference in the Allstate Sugar Bowl,” said K-State head coach Chris Klieman, who led the Wildcats to a Big 12 Championship in his fourth year with the program.