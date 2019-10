Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth preview Saturday night's intriguing matchup between No. 15 Utah and Oregon State in Corvallis. The Beavers are coming off a 48-31 road victory over UCLA while the Utes head into Reser Stadium following a bye-week. Download the Pac-12 Now app on your Apple TV and iOS/Android and set alerts to never miss breaking news about your favorite teams.

