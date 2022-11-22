Utah opens Fort Myers Tip-Off with close victory over Georgia Tech

Warchant

Just days after an 18-point lead against Florida was quickly erased in the second half, Cam’Ron Fletcher scored a career-high 23 points and the Seminoles held off Mercer for an 81-72 win on Monday night. Fletcher shot 9 of 12 from the floor and pulled down six rebounds as the Seminoles picked up their first victory of the 2022-23 season. Matthew Cleveland had 12 of his season-high 18 points in the second half, while Naheem McLeod added eight points, nine rebounds and five blocks.