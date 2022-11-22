Utah opens Fort Myers Tip-Off with close victory over Georgia Tech
Utah men's basketball defeats Georgia Tech by a final score of 68-64 on Monday, Nov. 21 at the Fort Myers Tip-Off in Fort Myers, Florida. The Runnin' Utes improve to 4-1 overall on the season.