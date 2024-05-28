Utah’s Olympic Committee presents ‘compelling’ 2034 plan to winter sport federations

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Just six weeks after the International Olympic Committee’s Future Host Commission visited Salt Lake City, bid leaders presented a plan to the Winter Olympic Federations once again highlighting the state’s readiness to host in 2034.

The Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for Games called it a “compelling and sustainable plan” to hold the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games on longstanding venues – all within an hour of a single Athlete Village.

The virtual presentation featured several Salt Lake leaders including Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Park City Mayor Nann Worel and SLC-UT Committee President and CEO Fraser Bullock. They presented their plan to several sporting federations including those for ice hockey, ski, snowboard, luge, bobsleigh, and biathlon.

The SLC-UT Committee said a key component of their presentation was to “engage” the international federation leaders on the 2034 vision.

The plan presented included the use of 11 existing and operational venues along with temporary venues at the Salt Lake Palace Convention Center and a dual use for both the medals plaza and big air events in the large parking lot northeast of the Delta Center, also known as Block 85.

“The living legacy that was created out of 2002 still resonates in Utah today across every sport on the planned 2034 program,” said Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation President and CEO Colin Hilton. “Our ability today to showcase proven and experienced venues for every sport – all within an hour of the Athlete Village – is a strong selling point for Utah to the winter sport federations.”

Hilton reviewed the origin of the legacy plan, which has focused on a “sport for all” philosophy. Hilton showcased the impact of sport on communities, including Utah’s continued involvement in the games.

Today, Utah’s venues are still busy even two decades after the 2002 Winter Games. Hilton told the federations the role the venues play in providing opportunities for athletes from around the world in training for global events such as the Olympic Games.

“Legacy venues have created inspiring learning environments, including vibrant youth introductory and winter sport development programs, national team training centers, and public usage,” said Hilton. “The result has been a living legacy of both elite athlete development centers as well as community and public recreation centers.”

The Salt Lake City leaders also spoke to using the 2034 Winter Games as a catalyst for the future trajectory of the communities involved. The SLC-UT Committee said one of its key initiatives was to use the games as a platform to deepen partnerships with communities and help them achieve their goals.

The next steps for the games will come in June when the Future Host Commission sends its reports with recommendations to the IOC Executive Board. The board will the determine whether to put forward the SLC-UT project for a vote in the IOC Session, which is expected to act on proposals for both 2030 and 2034 at its July 24 meeting in Paris.

