Utah OLB Jonah Elliss could be perfect draft target for Rams after stellar workout

Signs point toward the Los Angeles Rams selecting an edge rusher early in the draft this year, whether that’s at No. 19 or in the second round at No. 52. It’s not guaranteed to happen, but with the talent at that position and the Rams’ need for pass-rush help, it makes all the sense in the world.

If they don’t find an edge rusher they like in the first or second round, Jonah Elliss out of Utah should be an option in Round 3. He may be undersized at just 6-foot-2 and 248 pounds, but he has a high motor and long arms, which is a great combination for a pass rusher.

Smaller edge rushers have never scared off the Rams, either. They selected Byron Young in the third round last year and also found success with Ogbo Ogbonnia previously.

What makes Elliss an especially intriguing prospect is his short-area quickness. Elliss worked out for teams this week and he put on a show. According to Dane Brugler of The Athletic, he posted a 4.17-second short-shuttle time and 6.69 in the three-cone. If official, that three-cone time would be the fastest of any edge rusher in NFL combine history, edging out Bruce Irvin’s 6.70 in 2012.

#Utah Edge Jonah Elliss (top-100 prospect) worked out yesterday for NFL teams: 6021, 243

No 40s

38" vert

10'0" broad

4.17 shuttle

6.69 3-cone 👀 — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) April 9, 2024

The fastest three-cone time this year was Marshawn Kneeland at 7.02 seconds, for comparison. Young had one of the fastest times at his position last year when he ran a 7.19 in the three-cone and he landed with the Rams, so perhaps Elliss could be next.

Jonah Elliss is a DE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.58 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 256 out of 1797 DE from 1987 to 2024. Pro day times unofficial, but if they hold would be pretty epic. All time great testinghttps://t.co/inYgbc15cU pic.twitter.com/7gEXUzTpPH — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 9, 2024

He also showed impressive explosiveness at his workout, jumping 38 inches in the vertical and 10 feet in the broad jump. Those would both be among the best at his position at this year’s combine, too.

Elliss is projected to be a third- or fourth-round pick, but if the Rams want him, they’ll have to select him with either the 83rd or 98th overall pick because there’s no way he’ll fall to No. 153 after that impressive workout.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire