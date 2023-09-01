Utah’s official social media account roasts Florida after win

The Florida Gators did not get off to the start they were hoping for in 2023. Florida fell on the road to the Utah Utes in a tough 24-11 defeat.

The Gators could not stay within striking distance against a Utah team that was missing its starting quarterback Cam Rising and star tight end Brant Kuithe.

Florida looked out of sorts in the defeat. The Gators had several false start penalties, a missed short field goal, and an interception.

Florida had a rare penalty for having two players wearing No. 3 at the same time that allowed Utah to convert on a fourth down. The Utes scored a touchdown several plays later.

Florida’s shortcoming on the road is music to the ears of Georgia Bulldogs fans. Utah’s official social media account wasted no time trolling the Gators after the Utes’ win.

Before: Florida defensive end Princely Umanmielen talks smack ahead of game

Princely Umanmielen called Utah’s home a “Lil ah stadium” and then went on to record no tackles in the defeat.

After: Utah trolls Florida

Not the start to the season Florida was looking for

Florida football in the lil ah stadium pic.twitter.com/Uxpf0CZPFe — JC (@Gods_sonJ) September 1, 2023

Utah fans came ready

Great environment for a Lil Ah Stadium pic.twitter.com/Vcqgn3YfMr — UTAH MAN PODCAST🎙 (@UtahManPodcast) September 1, 2023

Utah fans force a false start

Florida doesn't do well against Power Five teams

Florida is currently on a 7-17 run against Power 5 opponents — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) September 1, 2023

Napier's seat is heating up

The last 6 #Gators coaches record when reaching 8 losses: Spurrier: 27-8.

Meyer: 31-8.

Muschamp: 18-8.

McElwain: 18-8.

Mullen: 29-8.

Napier: 6-8 pic.twitter.com/V5yr4JLvNG — Matt Hayes (@MattHayesCFB) September 1, 2023

