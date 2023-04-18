Utah offensive lineman recently visited the Commanders

The Washington Commanders continue to evaluate offensive linemen ahead of next week’s 2023 NFL draft.

The Commanders have hosted several offensive linemen on top-30 visits while also scheduling meetings at the NFL combine, Senior Bowl, or virtual meetings via Zoom.

Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels recently visited Ashburn, according to Matt Zenitz of On3.

The San Francisco #49ers have an upcoming pre-draft Top 30 visit scheduled with Utah offensive lineman and potential Day 2 pick Braeden Daniels, a source tells @on3sports. He’s already visited the #Cowboys, #Cardinals, #Seahawks, #Commanders and #Eagles.https://t.co/fcoA3HZdaz — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 15, 2023

The 6-foot-4, 294-pound Daniels could go in the third or fourth round of next week’s draft. While Daniels would ideally need to add some weight at the next level, his versatility is a selling point for Washington head coach Ron Rivera.

Daniels started games at both tackle positions and left guard with the Utes. He profiles as a guard in the NFL. Daniels would be excellent in a zone scheme, which makes sense with the 49ers hosting him on a visit. No one runs the zone-blocking scheme like San Francisco.

Washington’s continued evaluation of offensive linemen makes it certain the Commanders will add one early and perhaps another at some point in the draft.

