How Utah OC Andy Ludwig will try to solve Alex Grinch’s surprising USC defense
We’re going through the various angles and plot points connected to the big game between USC and Utah on Saturday night in Week 7 of the 2022 college football season.
We asked Utah expert Matt Nigbur of the No Truck Stops Pac-12 podcast how he thinks Utah will attack USC’s defense.
Nigbur offered this answer:
“The best part of USC’s defense has been their ability to limit explosive plays. The worst part of Utah’s offense is explosive plays. The problem for USC: that is how Utah wants to play. I expect Utah to drive down the field seven yards at a time with the old reliable 60-40 run-pass split. Heavy doses of Tavion Thomas with some challenging passes over the middle to Dalton Kincaid will be like a warm blanket for the Utah offense. USC will need to follow the same game plan that UCLA did – create just enough havoc plays to get Utah off schedule. Remember that a stuffed run on first down might be just as good as a sack for the USC defense this week.”
